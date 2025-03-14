Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,149,000 after acquiring an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

