CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Releases Earnings Results

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.32. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

