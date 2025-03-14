Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.28.

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

