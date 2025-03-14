The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 14,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in Home Depot by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 102,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $347.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.42.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

