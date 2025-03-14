Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 3,834,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. engages research, development, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. It offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestive system, immune metabolism, motor neuron disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular, psychoneurotic, neoplasm, autoimmunity, systemic anti-infection, mental nerve, anti-tumor, oncology, respiratory system, nervous system, auto-immunity, hypertension, neuromyelitis, diabetes, anticholinesterase, polypeptide hormones uterine tonic, antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, anesthetic, immunomodulatory, antiviral, reflux esophagitis, analgesics, weight management, malignant peritoneal effusion, ulcerative colitis, myasthenia gravis, burn injury, anticoagulant, anti-epileptic, anticonvulsant, Alzheimer’s, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.