Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 3,834,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
