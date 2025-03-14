Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

1/17/2025 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.79. 1,372,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $110.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $517,631.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,097.11. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,176 shares of company stock worth $3,759,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

