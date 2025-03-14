Essential Planning LLC. Buys Shares of 3,906 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

