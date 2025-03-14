Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies involved in the creation, development, marketing, and distribution of video games and related technologies. Investors in these stocks participate in an industry driven by technological innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and global digital entertainment trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.61. 18,281,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,863,409. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,208. Target has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE:TKO traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,232. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -335.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Featured Articles