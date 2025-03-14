Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 28,109 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

