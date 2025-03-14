Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 37.6 %

XPOF stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $365.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XPOF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

