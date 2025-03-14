Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $372,689.53 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

