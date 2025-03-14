Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.23. 568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

