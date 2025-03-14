Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $11,010,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 354,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 2.2 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

