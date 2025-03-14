Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,499 shares of company stock worth $29,162,568. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $272.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.21. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

