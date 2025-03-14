Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 282.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 34.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $836,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.37. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.