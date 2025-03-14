Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $200.09 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,780.90 or 0.99751666 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,746.10 or 0.98534131 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,441,937 coins and its circulating supply is 715,800,287 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

