Integras Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,512 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

