Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639,383 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $116,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

KGC stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

