Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,509,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,374,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 697,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

