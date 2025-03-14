Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 674,723 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 126,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $5,509,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $3.17 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 70.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.