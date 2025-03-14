TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 257 ($3.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 277.50 ($3.59). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.16.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.