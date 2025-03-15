Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 993 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.73.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

