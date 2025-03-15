Short Interest in Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Decreases By 32.5%

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kerry Logistics Network Price Performance

Shares of KRRYF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. Kerry Logistics Network has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

About Kerry Logistics Network

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

