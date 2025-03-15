Short Interest in Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Decreases By 32.5%

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kerry Logistics Network Price Performance
Shares of KRRYF remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. Kerry Logistics Network has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
About Kerry Logistics Network
