Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

