DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

DENSO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 94,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

