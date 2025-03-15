Vestcor Inc Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,475,000 after buying an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.