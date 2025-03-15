The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 7,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

