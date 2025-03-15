The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
The LGL Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 7,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
About The LGL Group
