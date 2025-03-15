Lbp Am Sa Invests $7.48 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $120,553,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $556.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

