Amundi Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 358.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.