TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Price

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

About Wheaton Precious Metals

WPM opened at C$106.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.85. The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$58.72 and a twelve month high of C$107.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

