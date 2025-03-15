Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 47 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,807.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,084.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,061.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,517.99 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

