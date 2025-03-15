Amundi Has $13.20 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amundi grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.72. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.79 and a 12-month high of $274.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.78, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

