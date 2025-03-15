American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head-To-Head Review

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. National Health Investors pays out 115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 152.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Assets Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

This table compares National Health Investors and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 38.53% 10.11% 5.12% American Assets Trust 12.40% 4.98% 1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and American Assets Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $335.18 million 10.23 $135.65 million $3.12 24.06 American Assets Trust $457.85 million 2.68 $72.82 million $0.89 22.58

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Health Investors beats American Assets Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

