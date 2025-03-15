CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 50.87%.
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.
