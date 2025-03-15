AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,393 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.53. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

