Amundi Sells 14,882 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amundi reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of JAZZ opened at $137.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.