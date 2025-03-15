VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORA. TD Securities upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.29 million, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of -0.02.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $295,321. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

