Amundi Has $10.50 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Amundi grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,614 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DV opened at $14.39 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

