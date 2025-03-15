Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

