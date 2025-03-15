RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45. 717,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,414,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

RealReal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $624.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,761 shares of company stock worth $5,592,306 over the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $10,675,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in RealReal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,275,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

