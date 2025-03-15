iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Family Firm Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

