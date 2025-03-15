SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SR Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
SRBK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 million, a PE ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. SR Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
