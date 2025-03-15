Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.6 %

WFC stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

