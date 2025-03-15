Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Security National Financial by 962.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 237,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 215,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial Price Performance

SNFCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 14,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,541. The company has a market cap of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.