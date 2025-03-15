Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,722,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 2,669,179 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $13.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

