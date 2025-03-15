Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 target price on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

