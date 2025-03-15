Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 target price on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance
About Yorkton Equity Group
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
