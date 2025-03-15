Comparing Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares G City and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City -6.23% -1.37% -0.41% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G City and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $25.82, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than G City.

This table compares G City and Curbline Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $662.44 million 0.80 -$326.73 million ($0.30) -10.00 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.28 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Curbline Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G City.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats G City on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

