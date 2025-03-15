Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 555,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 706% from the average session volume of 68,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
