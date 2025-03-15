PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $8.41.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
