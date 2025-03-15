PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGPGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.