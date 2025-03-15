PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

