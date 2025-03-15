Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Price Performance

Fuchs stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.