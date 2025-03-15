Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fuchs Price Performance
Fuchs stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.71.
Fuchs Company Profile
